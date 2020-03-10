Coronavirus: Buy these hand sanitisers from Amazon at discounted prices

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organisation has laid a few guidelines to follow, one of which includes washing hands more often. At a lot of places, organizations have placed hand sanitisers at key points, including the information desk, and security checkpoints among others.

While you can't have access to hand sanitisers everywhere, it's always good to buy one as it may always come handy. Amazon is offering some great ones at discounted prices. Grab them now.

Terrai Hand Sanitizer

With the Terrai Hand Sanitizer, one can always be assured of staying safe and clean on the go. These hand santisers do not have any side effects, neither are they harsh on the Skin. Made of natural extracts, these hand sanitisers will make your hands moisturized and non-sticky. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 275. Shop here

Pure & Herbal Hand Sanitizer

This pure and herbal hand sanitiser from Universal Essence is alcohol-free and made is made with ingredients such as Aloe Vera, Tea Tree Ext., Amla and more. One can keep it in one's purse; kids school bag or even in your pocket so that you can use it when you need to wash your hands. This hand sanitiser is perfect for situations where you are around animals and garbage, but cannot find a wash area. You can buy this product for a price of Rs 299. Shop here

Herbo Clean Alcohol Free Hand Sanitizer

This amazing hand sanitiser from Herbo Clean comes with mint fragrance. The hand sanitiser contains Basil Ext, Dhaniya, Nagermotha Ext, Rosemary Oil, Eucalyptus, Clove Oil, Neem Oil, Perfume. It helps to kill 99.99 percent germs and leaves a lasting fragrance. You can buy this product for a price of Rs 85. Shop here

Livsure Hand Sanitizer

These hand sanitisers sachets of 1Ml Each from Livsure will help to kill 99.99 percent of germs. The small sachets of hand sanitisers make it perfect to carry it in your pocket as a weapon to fight germs, anytime and anywhere. The hand sanitisers come in three fragrances, Cool Water, Citrus Lemon, and Green Apple. The skin-soothing and hydrating glycerin moisturize one's hands thereby leaving a good fragrance behind. You can buy this product for a price of Rs 210. Shop here

