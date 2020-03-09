Coronavirus: Careful what you believe about COVID-19

Where there is fear and when there is misinformation, the charlatan is bound to sniff out opportunities to make money. This is exactly what is happening in the case of Coronavirus fears that are breeding an entire cottage industry of scamsters who are now smelling blood and moving in for the kill, especially in this country.

As the COVID-19 scare spreads, one sees a number of self-proclaimed healers claiming this or that, as sham cures. Beware of charities claiming to help victims of Coronavirus.

There are some floating in cyberspace and claiming to be international bodies.

Watch out for lamps and disinfectants being sold as Corona killers in small markets across the country. Drinking the urine of an animal has not been scientifically proved to combat any virus, leave alone Coronavirus. Do not burn incense sticks or buy lotions or potions claiming to be preventive options for Coronavirus. All these are shams and are means of preying on desperate, fearful people.

Arm yourself with good information from credible sources. In these days of WhatsApp, weigh and vet every 'forward' you receive and on your part, forward responsibly.

Develop a scientific temperament, not just about the Coronavirus, but other aspects where we tend to be superstitious as a nation. We are gullible and so are easy prey for those who want to pull a fast one and capitalise on the current environment.



The best way to blunt the machinations is through information. Like they say, information is power and in the current case, there is nothing like rock solid information, healthy scepticism, caution, respect for the medical warriors battling a still little-understood but frightening adversary, to put paid to evil get-rich-quick plans.

