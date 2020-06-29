Coronavirus cases across the world cross 10 million

Globally, confirmed novel Coronavirus infections crossed 10 million on Sunday as voters in Poland and France went voted for virus-delayed elections. Vice President Mike Pence called off campaign events in Florida and Arizona after surges in infections prompted worries that the US has lost control of its outbreak.

Texas and Florida reversed course and closed down bars again. The US has recorded 2,596,894 cases and 1,28,153 deaths so far. Florida on Saturday registered over 9,500 new cases. Texas reported 5,747 new cases on Saturday. Texas is scrambling to contain what is now one of the nation's biggest hotspots. The state's total jumped to 1,43,371 cases and 2,366, with 42 more confirmed on Saturday.

Now, rural states of the US are also seeing surges of infections, including in Kansas, where livestock outnumber people. New clusters of cases at a Swiss nightclub and in the central English city of Leicester showed that the virus is still circulating widely in Europe. So far, Britain has not targeted a specific region for a lockdown.

Polish voters were casting ballots, in person and by mail, for a presidential election that was supposed to have taken place in May but was postponed amid a chaotic political battle because of the pandemic.

Hard-hit Italy, meanwhile, registered the lowest day-to-day tally of COVID-19 deaths Saturday in almost three months. According to Italy's Health Ministry data, there were eight deaths of infected patients since Friday, raising the nation's known toll in the pandemic to 34,716.

Russia on Sunday recorded 6,791 new cases, bringing its confirmed infections to over 6, 34,000. China reported 17 new cases on Sunday, all but three of them from domestic transmission in Beijing. South Korea has confirmed 62 more cases as it continues to grapple with new clusters after easing social distancing rules.

COVID-19 increases risk of stroke: Study

COVID-19 is significantly associated with an increased risk of strokes, according to a study that says patients infected with COVID-19 should undergo aggressive monitoring for the neurological condition. The scientists have found that COVID-19 infection had a significant independent association with acute ischemic stroke — caused by a clot that blocks a blood vessel in the brain.

Gilgit-Baltistan to vote amid pandemic

Amid pandemic, the Pakistan government has announced the plans to hold general elections to the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly on August 18. The country's COVID-19 cases on Sunday crossed 2,02,955 after 4,072 new infections were detected in the past 24 hours, while 83 people died, taking the death toll to 4,118. Out of the total cases, 1,423 were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan.

