Coronavirus cases rise in Kerala and Karnataka

Fourteen more people have tested positive for Coronavirus — eight in Kerala and three each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, state authorities said on Tuesday as the number of such cases went up to 61 and amid the COVID-19 scare, a combination of two anti-HIV drugs was used for the first time in India in the treatment of two patients. The health ministry said the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 50, adding the rest are being retested for confirmation. If the fresh cases declared by the state governments are taken into account, the figure goes up to 61.

In Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said four persons have been confirmed with Coronavirus, including three new cases. In Maharashtra's Pune, three persons tested positive, a day after two cases were reported. India on Tuesday barred entry of the nationals of three more countries — France, Germany and Spain — suspending the regular as well as e-Visas granted to them till date.

In Kerala, schools, colleges and cinemas will remain closed till March 31. Classes 1 to 7 of all schools — state, CBSE and ICSE boards — will remain shut and examinations will be ut on hold. Examinations for Stds X, XII and vocational higher secondary will, however, continue. Final exams of Stds VIII and IX also will proceed.

58 Indians back from Iran

Fifty-eight Indians were brought back home from Coronavirus-hit Iran in a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday. IAF spokesperson Group Captain Anupam Banerjee said the aircraft evacuated 25 men, 31 women and two children. It brought swab samples of 529 Indians to carry out laboratory tests and check whether they carry the Coronavirus infection. Those who returned have been quarantined in Hindon.

'Avoid visiting Sabarimala Temple'

In the wake of the Coronavirus scare, Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu has requested devotees to avoid visiting the Sabarimala Temple. "I appeal to all devotees to avoid visiting the Sabarimala Temple. Also, I request all the temples to cancel festivals that involve public gatherings," Vasu said.

61

positive coronavirus cases in India as of today

