Coronavirus cases rise to 30 in India

Doctors and health volunteers from a government hospital demonstrate preventive measures to commuters against the spread of the COVID-19 outside a Metro station in Bangalore. Pic/AFP

A man from Ghaziabad with a recent travel history to Iran has tested positive for novel Coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in the country to 30 as the government on Thursday asked states to form rapid response teams at district, block and village levels. In some relief for Telangana, blood samples of two persons from the state which were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for confirmation tested negative. Till Wednesday, 29 people, including 16 Italian tourists, tested positive for Coronavirus. The list includes the first three cases in the country from Kerala last month. The three persons have been discharged following recovery.

Five people who came in contact with the Paytm employee who works in Gurgaon and lives in west Delhi have been tested and quarantined till their results come in, Delhi

government health officials said.

Primary schools closed

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that all primary schools in the national capital will remain closed till March 31 to prevent the possibility of spread of Coronavirus. The outbreak also cast a shadow on the India-EU summit which was slated to be held later this month and will now be rescheduled. According to MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, India and EU decided to reschedule Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Brussels in view of the advice by health authorities.

Certificate mandatory

It also said that India has imposed additional visa restrictions on people travelling from or having visited Italy and South Korea, making it mandatory for them to submit certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from laboratories authorised by the health authorities of their countries. This will come into effect from 12 am on March 10 and is a temporary measure till cases of novel Coronavirus subside, the ministry said in a travel advisory.

The government has already suspended all regular visas/e-visas granted on or before March 3 to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan who have not yet entered India in view of the emerging global scenarios regarding COVID19 disease.

According to the advisory, the government has also suspended visa on arrival (VoA) issued on or before March 3 to Japanese and South Korean nationals who have not yet entered India.

28,529

No. of people under community surveillance and monitoring

