Coronavirus concerns: Arnold Schwarzenegger donates USD one million

Giving back to the community, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has donated USD one million to provide critical supplies to medical professionals dealing with coronavirus patients.

The 72-year-old star on Wednesday took to social media and announced the setting-up of the Frontline Responders Fund, which will provide critical supplies to medical professionals.

The 'Commando' actor announced the donation and also the fundraiser on his Instagram.

"I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better," he wrote in the captions.

"This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I'm proud to be part of it. I donated 1 million dollars, and I hope that all of you can step up to support these heroes. Go to the link in my bio to help out, " the 'Terminator' star added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever