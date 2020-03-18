'Coronavirus crisis could stretch up to August,' says US President Donald Trump

As Americans prepared to confine themselves within their homes to stop the spread of Coronavirus, US President Donald Trump warned that the crisis could stretch up to August.

As of Monday evening (US time), at least 85 people have died of Coronavirus with the confirmed cases crossing 4,500 in the US.

The country has stepped up efforts to contain the virus by placing travel restrictions, closing schools, restaurants and bars and cancelling entertainment events across the country.

"It seems to me that if we do a really good job, we'll not only hold the death down to a level that is lower than the other way had we not done a good job. But people are talking about July, August, something like that. So, it could be right in that period of time where it, I say, washes through," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference.

The White House on Monday, in new guidelines for Americans, asked them to take precautions including social distancing and avoid social gatherings and groups of more than 10 people.

"Avoid discretionary travel. And avoid eating and drinking at bars, restaurants and public food courts. If everyone makes this change or these critical changes and sacrifices now, we will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus," Trump added.

Spain logs nearly 2,000 new cases

Spain on Tuesday confirmed nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19, sending the total spiralling past 11,000, with 491 deaths. Over the past 24 hours, the number of people infected rose by 1,987, hiking the overall total to 11,178, the ministry's emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon said.

