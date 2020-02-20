Coronavirus death toll in China's Hubei province exceeds 2,000

Chinese province of Hubei reported 108 deaths from novel coronavirus through Wednesday, including 88 in provincial capital Wuhan alone, bringing the death toll from the deadly outbreak in the province to 2,029, the local health authorities said. The province also reported a sharp drop in newly confirmed cases at 349 on Wednesday, compared with 1,693 a day before. The figure raised the province's total infections to 62,031 since the outbreak of the infection.

As many as 2,112 deaths have been reported in mainland China, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 74,185, South China Morning Post reported. Coronavirus first originated in the Wuhan in December, last year, and since then has spread to several countries across the world, including India.

Outside of China, eight deaths have been reported across the world, including two in Iran on Wednesday.

