Coronavirus death toll tops 25,000 in Europe

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has killed more than 25,000 people in Europe, according to an AFP tally on Monday taken from official sources. With a total of 25,037 deaths out of 3,99,381 officially declared cases, Europe is now the continent with the highest toll from COVID-19. Italy has 10,779 deaths and Spain 7,340, making them the two most affected countries globally with more than three quarters of the deaths in Europe.

Spain announces 812 deaths in 24 hours

Spain confirmed another 812 deaths in 24 hours from the Coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,340, according to health ministry figures. It is the first decline in the number of deaths in a 24-hour period since Thursday in Spain, which has the world's second most deadly outbreak after Italy. Spain recorded 838 virus deaths on Sunday. The number of confirmed cases in Spain has now reached 85,195 — after the one-day increase of 8.0 per cent.

NYC gov issues warning, says more will die

The number of deaths in New York State due to the COVID-19 crossed the 1,000-mark, with Governor Andrew Cuomo warning that thousands of people will pass away before the crisis ends "I don't see how you look at those numbers and conclude anything less than thousands of people will pass away. And we will continue to see the number of deaths increase. In terms of most impacted states, again, New York is still number one," he said.

Israeli PM Netanyahu to enter quarantine

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that he will enter quarantine after an aide on Knesset affairs tested positive for Coronavirus. Neyanyahu's office said the step was a precaution and is being taken even before the epidemiological investigation has been concluded, Haretz newspaper reported. So far, 4,347 have tested positive, while 16 patients have died in Israel.

Belgium virus death toll passes 500, with 12,000 cases

Belgium's death toll from the Coronavirus passed the 500-mark on Monday, with almost 12,000 cases detected since the start of the epidemic. Health authorities in the country of 11.4 million said 513 deaths had been recorded and 11,899 cases confirmed by laboratory tests. But officials said the rise in admissions to hospital and to intensive care units had slowed slightly over the previous 24 hours.

Boris hails society in latest self-isolation video

British PM Boris Johnson, who tested positive for the Coronavirus, took to social media to post a message and said that 20,000 former NHS staff have returned to help contain the deadly virus. "We are going to do it, we are going to do it together. One thing I think the Coronavirus crisis has already proved is that there really is such a thing as society," he said in a video on Twitter.

Global declared cases top 7,00,000

More than 7,00,000 cases of the COVID-19 have been officially declared around the world since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally on Monday based on official sources. There have been at least 7,15,204 cases including 33,568 fatalities in 183 countries. These are notably in the US which has reported 143,025 cases and 2,514 deaths and Italy with 97,689 cases and the world's highest death toll of 10,779, according to the AFP tally.

