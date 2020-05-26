Coronavirus deaths in Mumbai surge past 1,000

Death toll due to COVID-19 in Mumbai surged past 1,000 on Monday with 38 new casualties. Meanwhile, 1,430 more cases of the novel Coronavirus has been reported in the city, more than half of 2,436 new infections registered across the state."

Civic officials from G North ward said 42 new cases were reported in Dharavi, including eight from Matunga Labour Camp and five from Kumbharwada. Officials said Mahim saw 34 new infections, including seven from Mahim Police Colony and four from Mogul Lane. As many as 20 other cases of COVID-19 were reported from various residential areas in Dadar.

35,479 in institutional quarantine

As of Monday, 52,667 people have been infected by the deadly virus and of them, 35,178 are undergoing treatment at various healthcare facilities, said the state health department officials. On Monday, 1,186 more patients were discharged after full recovery. According to the state officials, the names of 283 COVID-19 patients in Mumbai and 100 in Thane are yet to be added to the official tally.

With the number of infections continuing to rise, 35,479 people have been so far shifted to institutional quarantine centres across the state.

City death toll at 1,026

Officials on Monday registered 60 deaths due to conditions related to COVID-19 across Maharashtra, of which 39 are from Mumbai, including a resident of Bihar. Since the outbreak, 1,026 COVID-19 patients have died in the city so far.

60 more dead, 38 from city

Eleven of the 60 deaths were reported in Pune, three in Navi Mumbai, two each in Thane, Aurangabad, Solapur, and one each in Kalyan-Dombivali and Ratnagiri.

Twenty-seven of the deceased were senior citizens and 47 patients were suffering from other ailments. State officials said that 54 of them died over the past two days, while six succumbed to the virus last week.

According to civic officials, the overall mortality rate among COVID-19 patients in the city is 3.2 per cent, and the highest mortality is recorded among patients aged above 60 years.

