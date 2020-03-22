Coronavirus doesn't spread through animals, say Twinkle Khanna and Arjun Kapoor

Animal lovers Arjun Kapoor and Twinkle Khanna have tried to make people believe that coronavirus doesn't spread through animals. On Saturday, actor Arjun Kapoor came forward and appealed to his fans to be kind to animals, as he posted a picture of himself standing next to a dog and assuring that "animals are safe from the COVID 2019 virus."

"Day Afternoon...Animals are safe from the COVID 2019 virus, so be kind be decent be human and stop leaving them stranded at a time like this," Kapoor captioned the post shared on Instagram.

However, Arjun is not the only one to make an effort to reassure people the virus is not spreading through animals, the actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna also created awareness about the misconceptions that pets are not prone to coronavirus infection.

Sharing an adorable image with her dog on Instagram, Twinkle wrote: "There is no evidence that dogs and cats pass on Covid-19! Because of misleading posters and dubious sources of information, people are abandoning their pets! A cuddle a day keeps the doctor and the vet away, so do cuddle away#Dogperson."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever