Coronavirus effect: Aayush Sharma is making memories with his family

It's been a few days now that quarantining and social distancing has begun due to the coronavirus outbreak, and people across the world are using this free time to be with their families and do things they love. Bollywood celebrities, too, have been sharing their experiences of their quarantine with their fans on social media.

Recently, Love Yatri actor Aayush Sharma shared some photos of himself with his family - wife Arpita Khan, son Ahil and newborn daughter Ayat. The actor said that this downtime has allowed him to create some memories with his little family. He wrote, "Stay at home .. spend time with your family and create beautiful memories Make the most out of this quarantine & stay safe"

How adorable are all the pictures? The photos show the family of four bonding and spending some quality time together.

Many of Aayush's Instagram followers and fans commented on the lovely family photos. One of them wrote, "Mashahallha so adorable" while another said, "Absolute right, that's brilliant, all of U r looking superb cute, stay blessed & healthy always" and yet another Instagram user commented, "Awwwnnnnn May Lord keep you guys from evil eyes. Blessinggsssss Amen."

On the work front, Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut with the film LoveYatri opposite another newcomer Warina Hussain. It was recently reported that the actor will star in the Hindi remake of the Marathi hit film Mulshi Pattern where he will playing the role of a dreaded Jatt Gangster. Aayush will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and will be starring in the Hindi Remake of 2018 hit Telugu Film Goodachari starring Adivi Sesh.

