Coronavirus effect: Farah Khan donates sanitary pads for migrants

Daughter Anya raised funds through her sketches to deliver food kits to the needy and feed stray animals amid the lockdown. Now, Farah Khan is extending a helping hand to the migrant workers, especially women. She is helping them fight the pandemic with safe hygiene practices.

The filmmaker has collaborated with chef Vikas Khanna to donate 72,000 sanitary pads. Khan and Khanna, who lives in New York, had been discussing the plight of these women over the phone before taking the decision. They have tied up with NGOs raising awareness about female hygiene.

It is not only this, Farah Khan's daughter, who sold her painting, was bought by none other than Abhishek Bachchan for 1 Lakh Rs. The filmmaker had also shared in April that Czar penned a rap song on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Czar is one of Farah's triplets, along with her daughters Anya and Diva.

Give and tell

Farhan Akhtar was questioned by netizens after he shared photos of PPE kits donated by fans that bear his name (inset). Social media users told him charity should be faceless. The actor-filmmaker had posted photos of cartons on which it was written that they were made possible by Akhtar's fans. A user asked, "Why is your name pasted in bold on the boxes?" In response, Akhtar wrote, "So that the manufacturer knows whose order it is and where to send it." Most netizens, however, did not seem convinced with Akhtar's line of thought.

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar will be next seen playing the role of a boxer in Toofan. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur playing a pivotal role. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, "Toofan" is scheduled to release on September 18.

