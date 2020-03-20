Coronavirus effect: Preity Zinta gives her mom a 'champi' at home

With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc all around the world, everyone has been quarantined at home. Self-isolation and social distancing are key and celebrities are appealing to their fans to act responsibly. They have also been spending this downtime in the most productive way! From working out at home to reading to chilling with their family, B-town celebs are making the most of this unexpected free time.

Recently, Preity Zinta shared a video in which she can be seen giving her mother a 'classic champi' as she calls it. Well, it certainly looks very relaxing! Preity wrote, "To keep our heads cool during this home quarantine it felt right to give mom the classic Champi. Making the most of staying home & bonding. This too shall pass." Check out the video below:

Preity Zinta and her mum can be seen twinning in all black and both mother-daughter seem happy and content to be spending some quality time together.

Many fans of Preity commented on the video; one of them said, "Where do we line up?" while another wrote, "I'm also doing it for my mom" and yet another Instagram user commented, "Aw this is sweet."

On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in 2018 opposite Sunny Deol in Neeraj Pathak's action-comedy Bhaiaji Superhit. More recently, Zinta appeared alongside Vir Das in an episode of the American sitcom Fresh Off The Boat.

