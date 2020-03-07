Coronavirus fear takes over malls, eateries in Mumbai

Despite zero confirmed cases of COVID-19, the fear of the deadly virus that has killed over 3,400 people globally has taken over the city, with several malls and eateries rushing to implement the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation.

Most of them have asked their employees to sanitise the premises and wash hands often, while eateries have asked their staff to stay home when sick.

The staff at Esora in Goregaon East is sanitising the restaurant with high-grade alcohol-based sanitiser, cleaning door handles frequently to avoid contamination, and reminding employees to wash hands often to keep the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at bay.

Poco Loco Tapas and Bar, Khar, founder Megha Datwani said, "We make sure all our veggies, poultry and seafood are thoroughly sanitised and cleaned using ISO-grade products. We have also changed a seafood vendor to ensure our produce is of the highest quality. Sick food handlers are sent home."

Malls, too, say they are making all possible efforts to ensure a safe environment for their employees and customers. Several managements have introduced hand gloves, and frequent sanitising and cleaning schedules.

Growel's 101 has placed sanitisers at key points, including information desk, security checkpoints, and given a three-layer face mask to the staff.

At Phoenix MarketCity, Kurla, staffers are greeted every morning with a reminder from the firm to follow the precautionary steps. Senior Centre Director Amit Kumar said, "We have placed hand sanitizer at all our major entry points. We have provided hand gloves and face masks to the on-ground staff."

Ghatkopar's R City Mall is putting extra efforts in cleaning and sanitising common areas, lift buttons, escalator handrails, washroom faucets and flush buttons, food court tables once every three hours.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates