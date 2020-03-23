Search

Coronavirus: Government suspends domestic air travel from March 25

Published: Mar 23, 2020, 17:32 IST | PTI | New Delhi

India has already banned international flights for a week from Sunday.

This picture has been used for representational purposes
This picture has been used for representational purposes

New Delhi: No domestic commercial passenger flight would be allowed to operate in the country from March 25 onward, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement on Monday in order to restrict travel amid the coronavirus pandemic. India has already banned international flights for a week from Sunday.

"The operations of domestic schedule commercial airlines shall cease with effect from the midnight that is 23.59 hours IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 24, 2020," a ministry spokesperson said.

"Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destinations before 23.59 hours on March 24, 2020," the spokesperson added.

However, the spokesperson clarified that the restrictions would not apply to cargo flights.
Earlier during the day, aviation regulator DGCA had clarified on Twitter that all cargo flights -- domestic and international -- can operate as usual.

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Important Update
MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times

MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times