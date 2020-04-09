Coronavirus: Grandfather walks 6km to see newborn grand-daughter through window

With social distancing becoming a norm amid the Coronavirus Outbreak and subsequent lockdown, a man from Michigan, USA, who recently became a grandfather, has been walking six km to see his grand-daughter, only through the window after the state issued a stay at home order to contain the spread of the virus.

His son Joshua Gillett, wrote in a heartfelt post on Instagram saying that it is the 'worse feeling ever' to see his father not being able to hold his daughter. He says in the post in which he has shared a photo of the man seeing the child from the window, "Today, my dad walked over 4 miles to our house so he could see Elliana through the window... again."

Gillett said while explaining that his father got to hold Elliana only twice since the lockdown was announced, "It breaks my heart that my dad can't hold my daughter." He also said that, although the situation is temporary, his father can now only hold the baby’s photos that he has been sending him daily.

While concluding the post, he asks people to stay at home during the pandemic and practice social distancing, while saying, "If this grandpa can resist coming inside and loving his first grandchild, I know the rest of us can do this too."

Posted on March 29, it has garnered 4,727 likes so far with the users commenting on the post spoke about the similar situations they are in with a hope that the pandemic passes by soon. A user said, "But it has become A Memory That Will Last For The Years To Come and Beyond (sic). Another user said, "Very eloquently stated. Hope you and your family continue to stay healthy and safe during these crazy times!

