Coronavirus: Gurugram society residents sing Gayatri Mantra from balconies

With the coronavirus outbreak wrecking havoc across the globe, people are taking the necessary precautions and also seeking for some divine intervention. After a viral video showed Italians confined to their homes singing from their balconies, a viral video of the similar kind from Gurugram shows people amid lockdown, singing the Gayatri Mantra and Hum Honge Kamayaab from their balconies.

The video was recorded from Gurugram’s DLF- Phase 4 in Hamilton Court Society. The residents of the society planned and came out at a scheduled time to participate in the songs.

The Haryana government has already ordered closure of schools, colleges and universities, cinemas, gyms, clubs, night clubs till March 31 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Till Wednesday evening, 167 people in the country had tested positive for the coronavirus while four people lost their lives, according to Union Health Ministry.

With inputs from PTI

