Coronavirus: Gurugram society residents sing Gayatri Mantra from balconies
The residents of the society planned and came out at a scheduled time to participate in the songs.
With the coronavirus outbreak wrecking havoc across the globe, people are taking the necessary precautions and also seeking for some divine intervention. After a viral video showed Italians confined to their homes singing from their balconies, a viral video of the similar kind from Gurugram shows people amid lockdown, singing the Gayatri Mantra and Hum Honge Kamayaab from their balconies.
The video was recorded from Gurugram’s DLF- Phase 4 in Hamilton Court Society. The residents of the society planned and came out at a scheduled time to participate in the songs.
#CoronaAlert:— Achlendra Katiyar (@achlendra) March 17, 2020
à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤°-28 à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¡à¥à¤à¤²à¤à¤« à¤«à¥à¤¸-4 à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤à¤¨ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤µà¤¾à¤¯à¤°à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¤®à¤£ à¤à¥ à¤°à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤ªà¥¤ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¸à¤®à¤¯ à¤ªà¤° à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤²à¥à¤ à¤¬à¤¾à¤²à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤à¤° à¤à¤¸ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¿à¤® à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¶à¤¾à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥¤ @Live_Hindustan #COVID2019 #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/wreBA1SgZ9
The Haryana government has already ordered closure of schools, colleges and universities, cinemas, gyms, clubs, night clubs till March 31 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Till Wednesday evening, 167 people in the country had tested positive for the coronavirus while four people lost their lives, according to Union Health Ministry.
With inputs from PTI
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe