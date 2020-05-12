Coronavirus hits staff of state-run hospitals

After private hospitals, Coronavirus has now hit the state-run hospitals in the city. At least 14 staffers at Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital and few others from JJ, St George and Cama hospitals tested positive and have been admitted to GT.

Hospital authorities said that all the patients who have tested positive were working with COVID-19 patients. Since they were all living on hospital premises, the number of high-risk contacts is low. "Four nurses, two doctors and eight class IV workers (ward boys) have tested positive over the past five days. They were all living in quarters in the hospital or in hotels and they have been admitted to GT Hospital," said Dr Anant Shingare, medical superintendent of GT Hospital.

Since the staff members were infected while on duty, Dr Shingare said that apart from the 14 who tested positive, samples of around 15 high-risk contacts are being tested. From JJ, four helpers and three resident doctors, from Cama two resident doctors, and from St George one resident doctor have tested positive. While some continue to be admitted at GT, some have been discharged and quarantined at home for seven days before they can return to work.According to the hospital administration, all patients are asymptomatic. One staffer told mid-day that he developed symptoms two days ago when he was tested in the form of fever and cough.

Among the state-run hospitals, GT Hospital has the highest capacity of beds at 100, although it was supposed to have 250. "We are creating an oxygen port and are making arrangements for another 60 beds for patients with moderate symptoms. Based on the requirement, additional staff will be brought from JJ Hospital," said Dr Shingare. Currently, GT hospital is being run by 90 staffers, including 30 doctors.

JJ Hospital was supposed to accommodate around 90 patients but it was later decided that all COVID-19 patients will be sent to either GT or St George that has 80 beds. Authorities said that JJ is being reserved for treating non-COVID patients and the skin department building that was earlier set up for COVID-19 patients has now been converted into a laboratory housing the equipment with the highest testing capacity (2,000 a day). The GT hospital has 10 ICU beds and seven critical patients.

