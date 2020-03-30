Coronavirus impact: F1 season might end in January 2021, says Ferrari boss

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto believes the coronavirus-hit Formula One schedule could push the world championship into a January finish.

As the virus spread globally, so has its impact on world sport and so far, Grand Prix races scheduled for Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Netherlands, Spain and Azerbaijan have been postponed. The iconic Riviera showpiece in Monaco and the season-opening Australian race were cancelled. "We have decided to give total freedom to the FIA in terms of scheduling," Binotto told Sky Sport Italia.

"We are looking at several options: If you hold them one right after the other, you can run two or three races in January." The 2020 season is not due to open until June 14 in Canada at the earliest. Earlier in the week, F1 boss Chase Carey said he still envisaged a 15-18 race calendar from an initial schedule of 22.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever