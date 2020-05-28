Coronavirus impact: Infrastructure work takes hit as labourers head home

This picture has been used for representational purposes

While it was believed that the work on public infrastructure projects undertaken by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) would be completed quickly due to the lockdown, the shortage of labour may delay project completion.

MMRDA has undertaken the construction of several infrastructure projects in Mumbai including the expansion of the metro network in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and other infrastructure projects such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project (MTHL) connecting Sewree with Nhava Sheva.

Soon after the lockdown was announced, the construction work was stopped. However, it resumed soon after and it was believed that with almost no traffic on arterial roads, the work might be completed faster and deadlines reached. But, the mass exodus has started affecting MMRDA works.

On Tuesday, MMRDA tweeted, "Mass exodus of labour force has started adversely affecting infrastructure projects of @MMRDAOfficial."

