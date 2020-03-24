Coronavirus impact | IPL 2020 has to start by first week of May: BCCI official

The Coronavirus pandemic has seen the country come to an almost standstill and the fate of the IPL is also hanging in balance as public health is the priority.

But in what comes as a huge boost for sports lovers, the BCCI believes that it can still pull off the league if things come under control by April end and the first game is played by the first week of May. A BCCI official said that while it is presently very difficult to predict the fate of the IPL, the board can still conduct the league taking a cue from the pattern that was followed when the tournament was taken out to South Africa.

"The latest we can wait is till the end of April. If the first game isn't played by the first week of May then it will be almost impossible to have the league this year. Even if we have to wait till end of April to follow all the procedures, we can take a cue from the South Africa edition and conduct the league successfully. That was the shortest IPL with 59 games played over 37 days and we can do the same," the official said.

