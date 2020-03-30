Coronavirus impact: Mumbai's good samaritans home deliver to senior citizens

Amid the lockdown to fight Coronavirus, the Cuffe Parade Residents Association (CPRA) is ensuring restrictions don't cause too much hassle to residents in the locality. With over 60 buildings and societies in Cuffe Parade, the CPRA swung into action from March 22.

Initially, it encouraged the residents to help each other out, especially the senior citizens living alone, as house help and cooks couldn't come anymore due to the lockdown. The association then negotiated with restaurants in the locality for subscription of meals to societies, and on Sunday, the first set of orders was delivered.

"It [the service] will be subscription based and we have managed to get it at a good 30 to 40 per cent discount. A vegetarian thaali will cost R250 and a non-vegetarian thaali R270 inclusive of all taxes and delivery charges. We have also taken all precaution of hygiene and safety," CPRA president Aditi Jain told mid-day.

Former India women's captain Diana Edulji, who was among the first residents to register for the service, said, "The initiative for senior citizens is a god's gift. As my cook can't come, my sister (Behroze) and I have booked our meals . Their packaging, hygiene and delivery were excellent. The food quality was also very good."



Residents of a Kandivli society cooking on the premises for the homeless

Besides, the CPRA has also tied up with grocery stores in the locality; residents can place orders over WhatsApp and pick-up at the slotted time. "Some grocers have agreed to deliver to senior citizens," said Jain.

Following the March 22 order, the CPRA had introduced 'Buddy System' wherein residents helped each other. "Anyone heading out to buy grocery, purchased some for their neighbours or other families in the building too. Some families helped senior citizens living alone, watchmen and security guards with meals," said Jain.

"Our main objective is to ensure everyone is together in this fight again Coronavirus," Jain concluded.

In Kandivli, a housing society has been cooking for the homeless.

"We have been cooking for homeless people near MG Road in Kandivli West). On Sunday, we distributed 387 packets and we are planning to make 600-700 per day. We distributed the food packets maintaining a safe distance during distribution. We all need to come forward like this," Bhavesh Rakhasia.

In Dombivli West, volunteers are helping residents of housing societies at Phule Road with essential services. Nikhil, a resident, said that about six to seven volunteers from then neighbourhood have come together to lend a helping hand to those in need. "They have been asking people not to come out of their houses... If any resident needs something, they try their best to get it to them," he added.

Sunil Chitre, one of the volunteers, said, "We go to the Nagar Sevak's office and sit there for about an hour, waiting to people to call for help, and then we send volunteers. We have also decided to escort fruit and vegetable vendors to the buildings. "If anyone wants to purchase anything, either they can come down and buy or we will go to their doors and collect the money and list of items they want. We will then pay the vendors and deliver the items," he said.

With inputs by Gaurav Sarkar

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates