Coronavirus impact: Number of cases in Mumbai and in Dharavi, dip

While Maharashtra reported 3,214 fresh cases and its total count reached nearly 1.4 lakh cases, Mumbai had 824 cases on Tuesday, the lowest count recorded in the last few weeks.

As COVID-19-related deaths that occurred in the past are still being added to the tally, 248 deaths were confirmed in the state while 107 of them were from Mumbai.

State health department officials said that among the total number of cases, 62,833 patients are currently being treated and 1,925 patients were discharged on Tuesday after a full recovery. Mumbai has a total of 68,410 COVID-19 cases.

Civic officials said that the average growth rate of cases in the city is 1.86 per cent and five administrative wards have a growth rate of 3 per cent or higher.

While the state's recovery rate touched 50 per cent, the death rate increased marginally from 4.63 to 4.69 per cent. State health department officials said that among the 248 deaths, 75 occurred in the last 48 hours while the rest took place earlier. Among the recent deaths, 42 of them occurred in Mumbai, nine in Pune, eight in Aurangabad, four in Ratnagiri, two each in Pimpri Chinchwad and Buldhana and one each in Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Dhule and Bhiwandi. Civic officials said that among the 107 deaths that were added to Mumbai's tally on Tuesday, 79 patients were suffering from other ailments while 60 patients who died were senior citizens.

The total number of deaths in the state and city stand at 6,531 and 3,844 respectively.

In the city, K east ward (Andheri east) now has 4,746 cases followed by the G North ward with 4,499 cases. The number of fresh cases in Dharavi dipped significantly on Tuesday with only five new cases reported while Dadar had 13 and Mahim had 15 new cases.

