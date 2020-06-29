Coronavirus: In Mumbai, 1,300 cases in one day

Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 87 casualties, taking the total count to 75,047 and the death toll reaching 4,369. The recovery rate in the city stands at 58 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases is 1.71 per cent.

Of the 87 deceased, 23 patients died in the past 24 hours, while the rest succumbed to the respiratory disease earlier. Fifty-four of the deceased had co-morbidities, and six of them were below 40 years of age, while 49 were aged above 60, and 32 were aged between 40 to 60.



People wait for their turn, as a barber gives a haircut to a customer at his shop in Samata Nagar, Kandivli, on Sunday. Pic/Satej Shinde

The doubling rate of infections in the city stands at 41 days, and the mortality rate is still on the higher side at 5.82 per cent. There are 27,524 active patients in the city.

In Maharashtra, the infections rose to 1,64,464, with 5,493 new cases confirmed on Sunday. With 156 more casualties, the state's death toll stands at 7,429.

The state's recovery rate has slightly changed to 52.59 per cent from 52.94 a day before, and the mortality rate is 4.51 per cent.

Out of the 156 new casualties, 60 were recorded within the past 24 hours. Pune recorded its highest single-day toll at 20. Currently, 5.70 lakh people are in home quarantine in the state and 37,350 are in institutional quarantine.

