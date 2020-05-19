Coronavirus in Mumbai: 350 KEM Hospital workers threaten to stop work

While BMC employees on COVID-19 duty are getting paid R300 extra per day, sanitation and multipurpose employees on contracts are still waiting for their April salary. The workers, who had also requested for accommodation facilities, haven't been granted those yet. A workers' union has now threatened to stop work if the issue is not resolved till Wednesday.

The civic-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital has around 110 daily wagers working for it (since 2011) and 250 multipurpose workers (since 2014) who are now on COVID duties.

"It is not that the BMC does not have money. It is just an issue of mismanagement at the KEM administration level. Why are the workers not getting their regular income in such a challenging situation?" questioned Ramakant Bane, general secretary of the Municipal Union. The union has now threatened to stop work from Wednesday.

These workers are paid around R600 a day. "But we never get our salaries on time despite several complaints. The issue is related to the accounts department," a worker told mid-day.

"The workers are ready to work but they fear for their families. They stay in tiny rooms in slums/chawls and have, therefore, asked for accommodation near the hospital," said Bane.

Dr Ramesh Bharmal, KEM director, did not respond to mid-day's calls and messages.

