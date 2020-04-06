Coronavirus in Mumbai: Now, Worli's Jijamata Nagar slum sealed off

On Sunday, health workers quarantined 10 people from Jijamata Nagar, suspected to be infected with Coronavirus. Pic/Bipin Kokate

After Worli Koliwada, with 16 people suspected to have contracted the Coronavirus, Jijamata Nagar in the area has been sealed.

A slum, Jijamata Nagar has around 4,200 homes with a population of 25,000. The area has small lanes and houses closely packed together. Worli police sealed off the area on the civic body's instructions on Sunday.

According to sources in the civic body, six and 10 people suspected to be infected were found on Saturday and Sunday respectively and were quarantined.

While residents have been asked to not leave their homes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun disinfecting the slum.

Local corporator Datta Narvankar told mid-day, "The BMC has placed 122 people in isolation as a precaution. They have been admitted to Raheja Hospital in Mahim and Podar hospital in Worli."

"There are 4,200 houses in Jijamata Nagar. With 16 people suspected to have contracted Coronavirus, the administration is taking every necessary step," Narvankar added.

Sources said that some residents have also been home quarantined.

Resident Urmila Gogurla told mid-day, "All of a sudden, the entire area is sealed off. I have stocked up on groceries but they won't last for long."

Another resident Usha Salian said, "I had already stocked up on groceries. But it is scary to see so many people being taken for tests."

"Some shops have been closed for some time. Police told us that grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open but they are closed. We shall see on Monday if they open," said another resident Martin D'costa.

