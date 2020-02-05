Coronavirus: India cancels existing visas for Chinese and foreigners

New Delhi: As the novel Coronavirus (nCoV) death toll mounted to 425, India on Tuesday further tightened visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited the country in the last two weeks. On February 2, India temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

"All those who are already in India (with regular or e-visa) and had travelled from China after January 15 are requested to contact the hotline number of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Government of India (+91-11-23978046 and email: ncov2019@gmail.com," the announcement by the Indian Embassy in Beijing said.

"It is clarified that existing visas are no longer valid. Intending visitors to India should contact the Indian Embassy in Beijing,: it said. The virus has spread to more than 25 countries, including India. India has reported three cases of the coronavirus in Kerala. The coronavirus outbreak has adversely impacted the holiday industry as hotel bookings during the February-March months have been cancelled widely, said state tourism minister.

AI to suspend Delhi-Hong Kong flights

Air India on Tuesday said it is suspending its Delhi-Hong Kong flight from February 8, hours after the authorities there confirmed the death of a patient with the new coronavirus. IndiGo has also announced that its will suspend flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou.

