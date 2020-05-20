Coronavirus: India crosses 1 lakh cases mark; total 134 deaths reported

A migrant carrying his child walks along a road to reach his native place, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

The number of Coronavirus cases crossed the one lakh mark in the country on Tuesday, while the death toll due to the infection touched 3,163, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 134 deaths and 4,970 COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the past 24 hours since 8 pm on Monday, it said. The total number of Coronavirus cases has risen to 1,01,139, the ministry said. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 58,802 while 39,173 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 38.73 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said. The total confirmed cases include foreigners. Of the 134 deaths reported since Monday morning, 51 were in Maharashtra, 35 in Gujarat, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, eight in Delhi, seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, four in Madhya Pradesh, three in Tamil Nadu, two each in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, and one each in Bihar and Telangana.

Of the 3,163 fatalities, Maharashtra tops tally with 1,249 deaths. Gujarat comes second with 694 deaths, followed by MP at 252, West Bengal at 244, Delhi at 168, Rajasthan at 138, Uttar Pradesh at 118, Tamil Nadu at 81 and Andhra Pradesh at 50. The death toll reached 37 each in Karnataka and Punjab and 35 in Telangana. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 15 fatalities due to the disease, Haryana has 14 deaths while Bihar has registered nine and Kerala and Odisha each have reported

four deaths.

JEE applications open up online

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the online application forms for JEE Main 2020 examination for those students who had not completed their applications or wish to submit fresh applications. The JEE Mains forms would be available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in from May 19 to May 24, 2020.

Nation limps back to normalcy

. After nearly two months, Hyderabad sprang to life on Tuesday with the usual hustle bustle, following relaxations in the lockdown norms. With the opening of government, private offices and shops, and return of taxis and auto-rickshaws on the road, the traffic volume reached near pre-lockdown level in the city's core areas.

. As India entered the fourth phase of its nationwide lockdown, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued guidelines saying that there is no need to close an entire office building and stall work in other areas of the office, and work can be resumed after disinfection as per laid down protocol if there are one or two cases of Coronavirus reported.

. A screening area will be set up at the AIIMS New Delhi to identify and segregate patients having symptoms of influenza-like illness and COVID-19 before they are referred to the OPD as the hospital gears up to resume out-patient department services, officials said.

. £After rigid lockdown for 56 days, Karnataka on Tuesday started limping back to normalcy with autorickshaw, cabs and city buses plying on the roads adhering to the new norms issued by the government.

. With the conditional relaxations during the lockdown kicking in in non-containment zones of Gujarat on Tuesday, people came out to buy non-essentials, including items like paan masala, and to get their mobile phones and vehicles repaired in western Ahmedabad and other cities.

