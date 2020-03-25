Search

Coronavirus is too fast, leaders are slow, says Shakira

Updated: Mar 25, 2020, 07:59 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Shakira, who is also a UNICEF spokesperson, said: "Many countries are either not following their World Health Organization's recommendations, or are being too slow to take measures

Shakira
Shakira

Colombian pop singer Shakira, the partner of Barcelona and Spain football star Gerard Pique, has claimed that world leaders have reacted too slowly in countering the Coronavirus pandemic. In a video message posted on social media, Shakira, who is also a UNICEF spokesperson, said: "Many countries are either not following their World Health Organization's recommendations, or are being too slow to take measures, or are prioritising the economy over the well-being of their citizens."

The Spanish resident claimed that Europe has learnt harsh lessons from the pandemic. "From my experience in the last few weeks living in Europe, we've realised that the virus is too fast and the leaders are way too slow. All countries should work together with WHO. Countries that have a few cases now must learn from the mistakes we are now paying for in European countries where the actions were too late," Shakira said to her 66 million Instagram followers.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Important Update
MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times

MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times