Coronavirus is too fast, leaders are slow, says Shakira

Colombian pop singer Shakira, the partner of Barcelona and Spain football star Gerard Pique, has claimed that world leaders have reacted too slowly in countering the Coronavirus pandemic. In a video message posted on social media, Shakira, who is also a UNICEF spokesperson, said: "Many countries are either not following their World Health Organization's recommendations, or are being too slow to take measures, or are prioritising the economy over the well-being of their citizens."

The Spanish resident claimed that Europe has learnt harsh lessons from the pandemic. "From my experience in the last few weeks living in Europe, we've realised that the virus is too fast and the leaders are way too slow. All countries should work together with WHO. Countries that have a few cases now must learn from the mistakes we are now paying for in European countries where the actions were too late," Shakira said to her 66 million Instagram followers.

