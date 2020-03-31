Coronavirus lockdown: 1300 staff keep 740-km Konkan Railway going

The 740-km route of Konkan Railway is being maintained by only 1300 staff during the lockdown situation in the country.

The staff are deployed at various good sheds, stations and control offices working on a 24/7 basis to ensure that the supply of essential items for the nation does not gets affected, LK Verma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Konkan Railway said.

He said Konkan Railway is making all efforts to ensure availability of essential commodities through its uninterrupted freight services

While the whole country continues to be completely locked down due to the pandemic of Coronavirus, Konkan Railway part of Indian Railways is fully committed to the welfare of the countrymen and is making all efforts to ensure availability of essential commodities through its uninterrupted freight services, he added.

Verma said close coordination is being maintained with various Government offices so that rakes of essential commodities are handled smoothly without any delay, amidst various restrictions imposed in the wake of Covid -19.

Konkan Railway understands its crucial role during this difficult time and requests all the stakeholders to fully support in ensuring faster loading and unloading of essential supplies, he added.

Konkan Railway continues its efforts towards ensuring the availability of essential commodities. As an additional step to help in the Nation’s fight against COVID-19 Konkan Railway contributed âÂ¹1,06,00,000/- from CSR Funds and âÂ¹79,50,000/- from one-day basic pay of Employees and same has been remitted to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund ("PM CARES Fund").

