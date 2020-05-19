Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: What's allowed and what's not allowed in Mumbai

This picture has been used for representational purposes. Picture/PTI

With the tally of Coronavirus cases on the rise in the country, the Centre extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31. The Union Home Ministry issued a series of fresh guidelines while easing curbs in areas with limited virus infection with the resumption of economic activities to boost the economy.

While the guidelines permit inter-state movement of vehicles as per the mutual decisions to be taken among the states and union territories, services such as commercial airlines, local trains, and metro rail services will remain suspended. Meanwhile, buses, auto-rickshaw, and cab services have been granted permission to operate in green zones.

The guidelines also state that the 7 pm to 7 am night curfew will be imposed in all zones. Places of worship are not allowed to open and large gatherings are still prohibited. People above the age of 65 years, pregnant women, and children under 10 years of age are not allowed to step outside their homes in all three zones are they are more prone to the virus.

MHA issues order to further extend #lockdownindia till 31.05.2020, to fight #COVID19

New guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in #Lockdown4 restrictions. States to decide various zones, taking into consideration parameters shared by @MoHFW_INDIA#IndiaFightsCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/AeMHvowaaH — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 17, 2020

What's open in Maharashtra and Mumbai

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in his address to the citizens of Maharashtra on Monday evening unveiled a green vision and invited industries that promise to not pollute the environment to set up businesses here without taking permissions. He said that his government has given permission for opening 50,000 industries, in a bid to revive the economy. He also said that green zones will be open 'slowly' for the public.

Thackeray emphasised that lifting the lockdown completely in red zones at this point was not advisable in view of increasing cases.

Public transport remain suspended in Mumbai

In red zones, public transport restrictions will continue with taxis, autos, and cab-aggregators staying off the road. Municipal corporations in MMR, including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai are in red zones. Even Metro services will remain suspended during lockdown 4.0. BEST will ply buses for transporting essential staff such as doctors, nurses, BMC workers. Four wheeler and two wheelers have been restricted in in the containment zones., wheras in red zones it will be allowed for essential workers' commute only.

Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh took to his official Twitter handle to remind the citizens that the city was still a red zone and people travelling in private vehicles without proper permission and authority will be reprimanded.

Gentle Reminder Mumbaikars



Mumbai being a RED ZONE,is yet to see any relaxations from earlier rules, under Lockdown 4.0



Vehicles travelling without valid permission or for non-emergency, DAY or NIGHT,will be impounded & driver to face strict action. It’s for your safety first — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) May 18, 2020

Here’s a containment zone-wise bifurcation of what is open and what remains prohibited till May 31

What is allowed in Mumbai:

Supply of goods

Essential goods shops

Movement for medical emergencies

Home delivery restaurants

Ecommerce essentail goods

Banks and financial services except in contaminated zones

What is not allowed in Mumbai

Cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools will remain closed

Hotels and other hospitality services shut

Mumbai suburban railway are not allowed in fourth phase of lockdown

Travel by air

Inter district plying of buses

Barber shops, spas, saloons

Places of worship or large gatherings

Taxi, cab, rickshaws will not operate

Private offices will remain shut in red and contaminated zones

The number of novel Coronavirus patients in India passed the significant one-lakh mark on Tuesday with total number of cases rising to 1.01 lakh

(With inputs from Rajendra B Aklekar)

