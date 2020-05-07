Coronavirus lockdown: A rap song to save Mumbai

With the number of cases rising in the slum settlements across Mumbai and its suburbs, it’s become increasingly important to sensitise the residents there about implementing the correct safety measures against the pandemic. And who better to spread that message than some of hip-hop stars who call the gullies of Mumbai their home? Three of them – MC Altaf, Bonz N Ribz of the 7'Bantaiz crew, and Tony Psyko of Dopeadelicz – have now released a Hindi track (with a smattering of Marathi) called Stay home, stay safe, which coaxes slum dwellers to cooperate with the state government to ensure that we collectively win this fight.

Check out the video of the song below:

The video, which has been supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, features actors like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Dia Mirza. "Social distancing in areas where the community has shared spaces, such as common taps and washrooms, is a difficult task. There is also the need to improve understanding about the disease itself to overcome fear and stigma around testing, quarantine and isolation," Bones N Ribz.

