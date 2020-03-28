Coronavirus lockdown: Anushka Sharma chops Virat Kohli's hair and he's not complaining!

A few days under quarantine and in lockdown can make you do some crazy things. While some Bollywood celebrities are busy sketching, painting, cooking, working out, reading and just generally chilling, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are having adventures right at home.

Anushka Sharma shared a video on Instagram of her chopping husband Virat's hair, and they caught it all on camera! Anushka captioned the post as, "Meanwhile, in quarantine..."

View this post on Instagram Meanwhile, in quarantine.. A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onMar 27, 2020 at 9:59pm PDT

By the end of the video, you can see that Anushka has done quite a good job of giving her husband a new look. And Virat, too, looks unfazed and isn't complaining! Well, that's a nice way to get rid of the quarantine blues and get a haircut in the process, don't you think?

Anushka and Virat recently shared a video on social media to reach out to their fans and followers and talk to them about the COVID-19 pandemic. They appealed to them to stay indoors and take the 21-day lockdown seriously. Virat and Anushka ended the video saying, "The whole of India has to stay at home for the next 21 days to save the nation. Let's all unite to save lives and save our country."

