Coronavirus lockdown: Ayushmann Khurrana's new poem will touch your heart

There's not much that Ayushmann Khurrana can't do. The actor is a creative and artistic soul, and can act, sing, dance, and write poetry! The Dream Girl actor has been keeping busy being creative and poetic while being under quarantine at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. While the rest of us are still wondering what to do with so much free time in our hands, Ayushmann has been educating and entertaining his fans on social media with his poems.

The actor shared another video of himself reciting a poem titled 'Ardhnirmit' on Instagram. Check out the video below:

We're in awe of Ayushmann Khurrana's words! If you're not someone who's fluent in Hindi, what the actor means to convey through this poem is that things and people around are half-healed, half-hearted, half-finished -- basically, things just seem incomplete as of now.

Ayushmann has been sharing his poetry on social media with his fans. He recently also shared a shayari about the families that have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. "Ab ameer ka har din ravivar ho gaya, aur gareeb hai apne somvaar ke intezaar mein. Ab ameer ka har din seh parivaar ho gaya hai, aur gareeb hai apne rozgaar ke intezaar mein," he wrote, sharing a video of how he is spending time with family in self-isolation.

