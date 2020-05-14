Coronavirus Lockdown: Carried 10 lakh 'Shramiks' to their home states since May 1, says Indian Railways

This picture has been used for representational purposes

New Delhi: Since May 1, 2020, Indian Railways has carried 10 lakh shramiks in 800 trains to their home state, said Indian Railways on Thursday.

Earlier today, the Indian Railways informed that more than 2 lakh passengers have booked tickets for special trains so far. The special passenger trains are being run to transport people to their home states who were stranded in various parts of the country due to lockdown.

"As many as 2,34,411 passengers have booked tickets till now for special trains. The total Passenger Reservation System (PRS) fare collected till now is Rs 45.30 crore," said the Railways authorities.

The Indian Railways partially resumed its passenger train operations from Tuesday after over one and a half months of halt owing to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

