Lockdown shocker! Ghatkopar housing society organises 'samosa' party; chairman, member booked

In a shocking incident, the chairman and member of a high profile housing society in Ghatkopar have been booked for arranging a party at a time when the entire nation is under a lockdown declared due to the coronavirus outbreak. Pictures of the party, that houses a former BJP minister, went viral. An offence was registered against the building's chairman and a member at the Pant Nagar police station in Ghatkopar.

According to a suo moto complaint taken by the police, the chairman and a member of the posh housing complex at Vallabh Baug Lane, Ghatkopar (East) have been booked for flouting lockdown rules and arranging a samosa party.

"As per our primary investigation the party took place on May 15 or May 16 in which music was played and samosa and other snacks were served," said an officer on condition of anonymity. "The residents not only gathered in numbers but they even venture out of society gates and were spotted relaxing and chatting," he added.

The Pant Nagar Police received the pictures of the party on May 18 and subsequently, an FIR was registered and two persons were arrested on the same day. Both have secured bail from the police station, the cops informed.

When mid-day tried to contact the ex-BJP leader, to ask whether he was aware of the party, he did not respond.

"We have booked the accused and arrested them under relevant sections of IPC and National Disaster Management Act, they have secured bail as well," said Suhas Kamble, Senior Inspector of Pant Nagar station. However, he refused to divulge any more information or names of the accused.

When the entire nation is under lockdown, assembly of more than five persons has been strictly banned. On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had addressed the state and urged residents to adhere to lockdown rules.

