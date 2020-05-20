Coronavirus Lockdown: Domestic flight operations to start from May 25

This picture has been used for representational purposes

New Delhi: After nearly two months of suspension, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Wednesday that domestic civil aviation operations will resume from May 25.

In a tweet, the minister said: "Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday, 25th May 2020."

"All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May," he said.

According to the minister, special operating procedures (SOPs) for passenger movement are being separately issued.

