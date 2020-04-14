Coronavirus lockdown: Farah Khan only needs two 'nighties' to get by

After taking potshots at B-Town folk sharing exercise videos during the pandemic, Farah Khan seems to be amused at stars dressing up and sharing snapshots on social media.

Yesterday, the filmmaker wrote, "Pandemic teachings. Cupboard full of clothes, when all I need are two outfits... night time nightie and daytime nightie (sic)."

Pandemic teachings: cupboard full of clothes ,when all i need r 2 outfits.. Nighttime nighty & Daytime nighty.. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 13, 2020

Khan is perhaps hoping she does not see any more stars dressing up for the living room. A number of Twitter users echoed Farah's sentiments. One of them wrote, "I had bought so many dresses before lockdown, but ab kya karungi unka. lockdown k baad woh muje honge bhi nahi #gettingmoti" while another said, "That made me chuckle... Thank you."

Farah Khan had also posted a fiery and yet funny video appealing to B-town celebs to stop sharing their home workout videos online. Farah Khan Kunder took to social media to chastise certain 'privileged' celebrities for oversharing their workout videos online. She wrote, "BAS KARO yeh workout videos!!"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news