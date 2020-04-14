Search

Coronavirus lockdown: Farah Khan only needs two 'nighties' to get by

Updated: Apr 14, 2020, 16:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

After taking potshots at B-Town folk sharing exercise videos during the pandemic, Farah Khan seems to be amused at stars dressing up and sharing snapshots on social media

Farah Khan
After taking potshots at B-Town folk sharing exercise videos during the pandemic, Farah Khan seems to be amused at stars dressing up and sharing snapshots on social media.

Yesterday, the filmmaker wrote, "Pandemic teachings. Cupboard full of clothes, when all I need are two outfits... night time nightie and daytime nightie (sic)."

Khan is perhaps hoping she does not see any more stars dressing up for the living room. A number of Twitter users echoed Farah's sentiments. One of them wrote, "I had bought so many dresses before lockdown, but ab kya karungi unka. lockdown k baad woh muje honge bhi nahi #gettingmoti" while another said, "That made me chuckle... Thank you."

Farah Khan had also posted a fiery and yet funny video appealing to B-town celebs to stop sharing their home workout videos online. Farah Khan Kunder took to social media to chastise certain 'privileged' celebrities for oversharing their workout videos online. She wrote, "BAS KARO yeh workout videos!!"

