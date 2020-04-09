Coronavirus Lockdown: Have you tried the Quarantine Pillow Challenge?
Called the #QuarantinePillowChallenge, Instagrammers have been posting pictures of themselves wearing pillows with belts and ribbons
The ongoing Coronavirus outbreak has forced millions of people across the globe to stay at home and swap their favourite pair of jeans with sweatpants and baggy pajamas. This has also led to people choosing comfort over style while working from home and maintain social distance.
Now, a different kind of challenge has taken over Instagram that require users to dress themselves in a pillow affixed with a belt or a ribbon. Called the #QuarantinePillowChallenge, Instagrammers have been posting pictures of themselves wearing pillows with belts to show that they ‘woke up like this’ and don't have to step out anyway!
Some users applied makeup and styled their hair for the challenge and teamed their pillows with pair of high-heel shoes, jewellery and fashionable handbags. And some went a step ahead and posed with their pets.
Users also posed with colourful pillow covers of quirky patterns.
What do you think of this challenge?
