Coronavirus lockdown: Janata curfew in Nagpur on July 25 and 26

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Friday announced that a ‘Janata Curfew’ will be imposed in Nagpur city on July 25 and 26 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“Essential services will remain functional during the weekend Janata Curfew,” said Mundhe.

Nagpur division has recorded 46 deaths and 3,928 total cases.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its highest-ever figure of Covid-19 deaths, at 298, and second-highest number of new cases on Thursday, at 9,895, with the Mumbai region recording its highest toll at 130, health officials said.

The daily tally was the second-highest after 10,576 on July 22, as fresh cases soared in the 8,000-plus range in the second half of July. The number of deaths continued to remain in the 200-plus range, with Thursday's 298, crossing the 295 toll on July 4.

With the fresh fatalities, the state's death toll went up to 12,854, while the total cases touched 347,502 - both highest in the country.

According to Thursday's figures, there was one death roughly every 5 minutes and a stupendous 412 new cases every hour.

After three consecutive days of a falling recovering rate, Thursday saw an increase from 54.62 per cent a day earlier to 55.09 per cent, while the current mortality rate stood at 3.07 per cent.

The Health Department said that of the total cases till date, 140,092 are active.

