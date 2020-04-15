Coronavirus Lockdown: Lecturers take online classes, gather funds for a noble cause

With the lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak being followed in Mumbai for the past 21 days, many people are not able to get food. In such a situation, some teachers taking online classes for UPSC students have been collecting money and sending food to those in need.

The group is assisted by a group of teachers who conduct online lectures and raise funds. The lectures are conducted by Prof Sonu Rane, who teaches economics for inter CA, Mihir Bhoir teaches UPSC aspirants and other competitive exams.

The teachers taking the lectures for UPSC students work for the Sai Leela Foundation. As the classes have been shut due to the lockdown, the management here decided that the students should be taught online and the funds collected would be used to feed the needy.

From the Rs 15,000 are being deposited daily by lectures, they distribute packets of khichdi, biscuits and some groceries. The student's parents are voluntarily giving the money for this cause.

Rashmi Upadhyay of the Sai Leela Foundation told Mid-Day, "By depositing the funds, we are sending food packets to those who are in need in the areas of Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, and Goregaon."

Bhoir has been teaching UPSC students but since lockdown was imposed, he has been delivering online lectures. He takes classes for three batches, each having 25 students. The money collected in from the lecture is used to feed the people in need.

Bhoir told Mid-Day, "Due to lockdown, students cannot come to class for coaching. Therefore, we have decided to teach them online. Instead, we are not taking any fees from them. We told their parents to give how much ever you wish so that we can raise the fund to feed the needy people."

