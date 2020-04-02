Coronavirus lockdown: Madhuri Dixit-Nene all set to offer free dance lessons

Madhuri Dixit Nene has teamed up with Kathak maestro Birju Maharaj and choreographers Saroj Khan, Terence Lewis and Remo D'Souza to offer dance lessons at her online dance academy. The actor will conduct two free classes every week.

We at @dancewithMD believe in staying positive while being confined to our homes in these difficult times. So shake a leg to some of the tunes & spread some joy. #LearnAMove #ShareAMove with 2 free classes every week from 1st- 30th April'20. Enroll here: https://t.co/kGSA259zaH pic.twitter.com/dzObVv4AX1 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 1, 2020

"We want to relieve people of stress in the current situation. We want to provide them with an opportunity to relax and enjoy themselves through dance. It is also one of the best forms of workout, so it becomes a double bonanza to learn and get in shape," says the star.

Madhuri Dixit has been spending quarantine with her husband and sons hanging out at home. The family has been catching up on movies together.

On the work front, she was last seen in Kalank, which failed to do well at the box office. The film had an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kiara Advani among others. Madhuri Dixit also has an untitled Netflix series produced by Karan Johar.

