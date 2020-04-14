Coronavirus Lockdown: Man taking sister home from hospital fined by traffic police

A 29-year-old man taking her sister home from the hospital was issued an e-challan by the traffic police on Monday. The man, Pervez Shaikh, an interior designer by profession, alleged that he received the e-challan for 'disobedience of a police officer,' even after showing his sister's hospital documents to the police personnel, The Times of India reported.

Shaikh's 26-year-old sister Mehjabeen sustained severe eye injuries after her phone exploded at her home in Virar on Saturday. She was initially taken to Nair Hospital as nursing homes in Virar were not equipped enough to treat her burns, As Nair Hospital had many Coronavirus patients, her family took her to a hospital in Ghatkopar in an ambulance. After she completed the first round of her treatment and as she was not able to go to her home in Virar due to the lockdown, she moved in with Shaikh in Bandra.

The incident happened when the brother-sister duo were returning after the second round of her treatment from the hospital on his bike. They were stopped at a checkpoint in Sion where Shaikh showed them Mehjabeen's documents and also explained why she was wearing sunglasses. But police noted my bike's registration number. I was taken aback to receive a Rs 500 e-challan," Pervez was quoted as saying by the newspaper, which he has to pay by the fortnight.

Meanwhile, Madhukar Pandey, joint commissioner (traffic) said that they would look into the matter.

