Coronavirus Lockdown: Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation comes up with home delivery app

To reduce the crowd at grocery shops and chemists, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation has come up with a home delivery mobile app. The residents can order groceries from nearby shops and get it home delivered.

Even after many trials and changing timings for markets, the crowd on the roads remained as it is. After three weeks now the municipal corporation has come up with a solution. Like any other online shopping websites, the residents can avail of home delivery options from the nearby shops. After downloading the MBMC home delivery app from Google Play Store, the residents have to choose the ‘buyer’ option. People can choose the shop of their choice from a list which also shows the distance between the shop and their homes. After clicking on the name of the shop, a list of grocery items with prices appeared. The list of items along with the bill will be delivered to their homes.

The MBMC is also providing technical help for citizens and urging not to venture out on the roads for non-essential work. The number of patients reported has gone up to 57 after seven new patients reported on Friday. 81 patients are waiting for the results of the test.

The vegetable markets in the Mira-Bhayandar will be closed from April 18 to April 21. The corporation allowed the fish market to operate between 5 am and 12 pm.

