Coronavirus Lockdown: Mumbai Police posts Gully-Boy inspired meme, asks people to stay at home

The Mumbai Police has been keeping netizens entertained and informed with their witty posts on Twitter. The police department has of late been taking inspiration from Bollywood films for their posts that has become popular among social media users. After posting a meme inspired by 2018 Bollywood hit 'Stree', the Mumbai Police posted another movie meme for lockdown using 'Gully Boy'

The latest meme features a still from the 2019 hit film with a photo of Alia Bhatt, who played the female lead. The meme says, "That face when he says he is going out for a walk during the lockdown." The caption for the post reads, “Abort mission. We repeat - Abort Mission!” with hashtags #StayHome and #StaySafe.

The meme posted on Tuesday received more than 3,800 likes and was retweeted 487 times. On the comments section a user coined a new term for Mumbai police—Memebai Police! The police department has been received praises for their creativity for their lockdown memes and other public service posts.

MEMEbai police ðÂÂÂ — Prince Bane (@doUfeeLinchrge) April 21, 2020

My facial expression are similar too pic.twitter.com/WOlrCTe2Uy — Himanshu Sharma (PhD waala doctor) (@pharaohanshu) April 21, 2020

Hats off to ur creativity... Like really ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Priyanka Mahadik (@priyu085) April 21, 2020

Love this account! — Prajakta (@prajaktask27) April 21, 2020

What do you think about this meme by Mumbai Police?

