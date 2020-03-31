Coronavirus lockdown: Rangoli Chandel turns beautician for sister Kangana Ranaut

Sister Rangoli Chandel has turned beautician for Kangana Ranaut. She shared a picture of the actor's beauty treatment at their Manali home. "What kind of an actress is this? The world of cosmetic beauty is scaling new heights and her face is full of blackheads. Finally got my hands on her (sic)," Rangoli tweeted.

Yeh kaisi actress hai kabhi beauty parlour Nahin jati, cosmetic beauty ki duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi iska face black heads se bhara pada hai ð¬ð¬aaj mushkil se haath aayi hai ð¥°

Pic courtesy Papa ð pic.twitter.com/olD58jwsCV — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 29, 2020

In case you didn't know, Kangana Ranaut has returned home to Himachal Pradesh amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Queen actress has been spending time with her family, including sister Rangoli Chandel and her son, Prithvi.

While in quarantine, Kangana Ranaut has been observing the Chaitra Navratri fast (March 25-April 2) with sister Rangoli. The actor has been having only have one meal during the nine days. Besides detoxing, Kangana is also doing yoga and breathing exercises. The actor says, "Doing breathing exercises two to three times a day decreases stress, relaxes the body and mind and also helps one sleep better."

