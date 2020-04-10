Coronavirus lockdown: Salman Khan shares photo of empty streets; thanks people for listening

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the entire country has been put in lockdown. While earlier, people found it difficult to grasp that they couldn't leave their homes and venture outside, now, they have started understanding the gravity of the situation and have started avoiding going outdoors.

In such circumstances, Salman Khan recently thanked the people of Mumbai for "listening and understanding" the seriousness of the situation. Salman took to Instagram and shared photographs of empty streets and a closed qabristaan.

"Wah! Thank you for listening and understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in. God bless and protect each and every 1. #IndiaFightsCorona," he captioned the image.

Salman Khan is currently staying at his Panvel farmhouse along with his some members of his family. He has been keeping in touch with his father Salim Khan via video calls.

Amid the pandemic, Salman has offered help to 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected by the ongoing national lockdown, as filming activity in Bollywood has been halted.

