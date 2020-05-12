Coronavirus Lockdown: Scenic pictures of Himalayan range visible from Saharanpur takes netizens by storm

Since the lockdown was imposed by the government due to the Coronavirus outbreak, many pictures of unusual natural phenomenons have been making rounds of social media. Just days after residents of a village in Bihar saw a stunning view of the Himalayan range after a spell of rain, pictures have surfaced from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh where people woke up to the scenic view of the snow-capped mountains after a spell of thunderous rain cleared the air.

The visuals from Saharanpur, which is hundreds of kilometres away from the Himalayas, was captured by a Twitter user named Vivek Banerjee which was shared by forest officer Praveen Kaswan on Twitter where he said residents of Saharanpur can see Yamunotri and Gangotri from their homes as the rains improved the air quality. "Hope the people will appreciate what they were missing earlier," the forest officer added in the captions.

#Pollution made us blind. See how people how #Saharanpur now able to see hills of #Yamnotri & #Gangotri from their houses. This pictures of Shri Vivek Banerjee captured it. Hope the people will appreciate what they were missing earlier. pic.twitter.com/nzFo0UO4AB — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 11, 2020

The pictures of the scenic mountains have created a buzz in social media with many netizens saying that that nature is healing itself. The post shared on Monday has garnered more than 3,100 likes and was retweeted 394 times.

Here’s how the Twitterati has reacted on this natural phenomenon.

First thing in the morning seen beautiful sight ð..Have a good day — RashJo ð®ð³ (@RashmijoshiRJ) May 11, 2020

Nature keeps surprising us. Every aspect have flip side. Lockdown brought us close to this seren beauty of nature. We should stay positive always. ððð — Abhishek Srivastava (@abhi_life25) May 11, 2020

Scenic it is.

People crave for beauty. Hope this beauty will remain this way. The greed can be justify, if the greed of seeing beauty naturally will be there. — egimetic (@ShubhangiSoni11) May 11, 2020

Marvellous scene from houses! Nature is healing itself. — Mrinal ð®ð³ (@findmrinals) May 11, 2020

We made pollution and made ourselves blind ð¥. Nature is simply stunning and beautiful â¤ï¸. — hello there buddies (@madivijayawada) May 11, 2020

What do you think about the post?

