Coronavirus Lockdown: Scenic pictures of Himalayan range visible from Saharanpur takes netizens by storm

Published: May 12, 2020, 14:08 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Residents of Saharanpur woke up to this picturesque view after a spell of thunderous rain

Picture/ Vivek Banerjee
Since the lockdown was imposed by the government due to the Coronavirus outbreak, many pictures of unusual natural phenomenons have been making rounds of social media. Just days after residents of a village in Bihar saw a stunning view of the Himalayan range after a spell of rain, pictures have surfaced from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh where people woke up to the scenic view of the snow-capped mountains after a spell of thunderous rain cleared the air.

The visuals from Saharanpur, which is hundreds of kilometres away from the Himalayas, was captured by a Twitter user named Vivek Banerjee which was shared by forest officer Praveen Kaswan on Twitter where he said residents of Saharanpur can see Yamunotri and Gangotri from their homes as the rains improved the air quality. "Hope the people will appreciate what they were missing earlier," the forest officer added in the captions.

The pictures of the scenic mountains have created a buzz in social media with many netizens saying that that nature is healing itself. The post shared on Monday has garnered more than 3,100 likes and was retweeted 394 times.

Here’s how the Twitterati has reacted on this natural phenomenon.

What do you think about the post?

