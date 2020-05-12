Coronavirus Lockdown: Thane citizens cook, pack food for migrant workers travelling in train in three hours

Thane citizens on Monday managed to cook and pack off food for 1,200 daily wage migrant labourers at a short notice of three hours by transporting it on a fleet of scooters. The migrants were on their way to Madhya Pradesh in the special train from Thane station.

"Yesterday day we got a urgent call from the collector's department to prepare food for 1,200 vulnerable daily wage workers who had boarded the train leaving for Madhya Pradesh. The train was waiting at Thane station. Our volunteers did a good job right from preparing the food, transporting it to the entrance of Thane station," says Kasber Augustine of the Thane Citizens Foundation.

"Our volunteers are on standby and waiting alert for the call from the authorities. They give us three hrs time took cook to the distribution of the food to our very own brothers and sisters," he said.

Since a large amount of food was to shuttle from the entrance of the station till the entrance of platform number 5 our 3 pilots on scooters did the job of transporting the crates.

Our Lady of Mercy Church parishioners and collector department volunteers managed to feed 1,400 vulnerable daily wage workers. This was the fourth session.

